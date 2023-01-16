First Alert Day Tuesday morning for rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our incredible winter storm rolls along on this MLK Monday with on-and-off showers across the Valley and more snow falling up in northern and eastern Arizona. We can expect on and off rainy conditions with slick roads across the Valley tonight and into tomorrow morning. A possible thunderstorm or two may cause thunder to roll in the late night hours. There also could be spots with heavy rain associated with these thunderstorms, up to half an inch in some upslope locations. Patchy fog with low visibility could also be possible Tuesday morning as people head back to work and students go back to school. Look for the sun to come out Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.

Numerous watches and warnings are still in effect across parts of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until 11 p.m. Tuesday night above 5,500ft. for the Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains. An additional 8″-18″ of snow is possible with high winds gusts up to 40mph. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau-Black Rock Mesa areas remains until 11 p.m. Tuesday above 5,500ft. Snowfall amounts up to an additional 8″ are possible with high wind gusts to 35mph.

Winter driving conditions across the High-Rim Country continues through Tuesday. (AZ Family)

As a reminder, this winter storm has dumped a lot of snow across the High Country. Before venturing out, always check the road conditions. You can do that by checking in with Arizona DOT.

There is also a Flood Warning again for Tonto Creek and the Tonto Basin until Friday at 12:45 p.m. Water flows remain dangerously high, and authorities want everyone to stay away from low-lying crossings. That goes for the San Carlos River and areas around San Carlos and Peridot until Wednesday at 11 a.m. Ash Creek and San Carlos River are running high and remain dangerous to cross.

Dangerous to cross-stay out of these areas! (AZ Family)

As we head into mid-week, a rather dry system moves through the southwest Thursday-Saturday to keep our temperatures below average for the entire week. Also, look for extremely cold temperatures for the Valley by the end of the week, with lows at or below freezing!

