Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SR-287 is closed as troopers investigate the crash.

SR 287 NB about six miles south of Coolidge (mp 120): The highway is closed due to a serious crash. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/jPzK5QlZJV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 16, 2023

