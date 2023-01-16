Your Life
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

The crash happened Monday on SR-287 east of Casa Grande.
The crash happened Monday on SR-287 east of Casa Grande.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SR-287 is closed as troopers investigate the crash.

