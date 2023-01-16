Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt, but the roadway will be closed for the next few hours as officers investigate. Area drivers should find alternate routes.

