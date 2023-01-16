Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

Phoenix police say both drivers were seriously hurt in the crash at 33rd Ave. and Indian School...
Phoenix police say both drivers were seriously hurt in the crash at 33rd Ave. and Indian School Rd.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING: Father of murdered Phoenix track coach hopes new image leads to more tips

No one else was hurt, but the roadway will be closed for the next few hours as officers investigate. Area drivers should find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADOT officials are asking drivers to use extreme caution on the roads because of the extremely...
ADOT asks drivers to use caution as snow, icy conditions close roads in northern Arizona
Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 18,...
MLK Day celebrations, community events still going despite rain
Julian Soto, 18, has been arrested after a west Phoenix shooting that happened Saturday night.
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
A Flagstaff dad is seeking answers after his son died just days after he was arrested.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies from Type 1 diabetes complications in state care