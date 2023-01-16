Your Life
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood

It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw several patrol cars in front of a home, with tape surrounding a car parked in the street. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

