Cardinals plan to hire Titans’ director of player personnel as new GM, reports say
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search for a new Arizona Cardinals general manager may be at an end, per NFL insider reports. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Cards plan to hire Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, per sources.
Ossenfort would take over for Steve Keim, who left the position earlier this month following taking an indefinite leave of absence in December. The new executive comes after the Cardinals finished the 2022 season with four wins and 13 losses, including losing the last seven games.
