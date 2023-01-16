Your Life
4 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in south Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirm to Arizona’s Family that at least four people were shot in south Phoenix overnight.

Initial reports of the shooting came into the newsroom around midnight.
Initial reports of the shooting came into the newsroom around midnight.(Arizona's Family)

The shooting was reported around midnight early Monday morning near 46th Place and Broadway Road, only a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor and Interstate 10. Details on exactly what led up to the shooting are extremely limited at this time. However, authorities on the scene said that four people, including a teenager and a pregnant woman, were injured. Video from the scene showed that all victims were rushed to an area hospital by ambulance.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information from Phoenix police. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

