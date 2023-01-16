4 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirm to Arizona’s Family that at least four people were shot in south Phoenix overnight.

Initial reports of the shooting came into the newsroom around midnight. (Arizona's Family)

The shooting was reported around midnight early Monday morning near 46th Place and Broadway Road, only a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor and Interstate 10. Details on exactly what led up to the shooting are extremely limited at this time. However, authorities on the scene said that four people, including a teenager and a pregnant woman, were injured. Video from the scene showed that all victims were rushed to an area hospital by ambulance.

