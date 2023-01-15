Want to see some volcanoes this spring? Check out these deals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week’s “Now Boarding” is focused on literally some of the hottest spots in the world. Specifically, we’re looking at how to get to cities and countries famous for volcanic eruptions!

Hawaii’s two big volcanoes are asleep again after erupting dramatically over the past few weeks. When it comes to traveling to the “Big Island” of Hawaii from Phoenix (or from anywhere on the mainland), make sure to check flights to both Hilo and Kona. Kona is on the west coast, while Hilo is on the east. Flight prices vary greatly to the two cities, with Kona currently dipping below $300 round trip on Hawaiian airlines for dates including March 7-13.

Even with Moana Loa and Kilauea less active right now, it’s always worth a flight across the Pacific to check out Hawaii’s famous hikes and beaches. With more airlines and options than ever, consider a flight in the $300 range round trip a pretty good deal.

Costa Rica’s weather is similar to what you’ll find on the Hawaiian islands, and it’s also home to several famous volcanoes. Arenal and Poas are two of the well-known volcanoes you can visit if you rent a car and drive around Costa Rica. Of course, if volcanoes aren’t an interest, you can explore stunning rainforests, wildlife, and beaches on a Costa Rican road trip.

Across the Atlantic, Sicily’s famous Mount Etna erupts pretty spectacularly every few years. Sicily became more expensive this summer due to the popularity of the HBO show “White Lotus.” Still, you can cut costs from the average of $1,300 round trip airfare.

First, find a deal from Phoenix to Rome. For months, we’ve seen prices dip into the $600 range for basic economy flights to Rome. Separately, book a flight from Rome to either Palermo or Catania in Sicily on the Italian airline ITA. You should be able to find one of those hour-long hopper flights to Sicily for around $100. The extra step of booking the two flights separately will save hundreds of dollars.

When it comes to other volcanic hot spots, Iceland comes to mind, as the entire country is the result of volcanic activity. While its last eruption was in 2021, you can still explore basalt columns, steam vents and other natural wonders created by volcanoes.

Flights from Phoenix to Iceland are usually around $1,100, but you can save money by flying from Denver. Icelandair flies directly from Denver to Reykjavik, and their round trips are often under $500. Add in a hopper flight on Frontier or Southwest up to Denver from Phoenix, and you’ll get to Iceland for a great deal. In addition to volcanic sites, Iceland is full of natural and man-made wonders, from geothermal lagoons to unique hikes to the stunning “Diamond Beach.”

These lava-level “hot spots” are amazing destinations whether their famous volcanoes are erupting or not!

