Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state.

Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.

ADOT officials are asking travelers to stay home if possible, but if they must drive, to prepare their vehicle for the weather. For a full checklist to Know Snow, click here for ADOT’s resources.

David Woodfill with ADOT said, “We have 200 snowplows statewide that are working around the clock to get the roads clear. Before these storms, we’re always out ahead of time, prepping the roads with de-icing material.”

The road closures come after several days of predicted ice and snow for the northern regions of Arizona. First Alert Weather Team meteorologist Ian Schwartz said conditions are worsening as snow continues to fall. In Flagstaff this morning, the National Weather Service reported that most of the area saw between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. Waves of snow could push some localized areas up to nearly 3 feet of snow by the time the storm leaves Wednesday morning.

More school closings are anticipated into the following week due to the weather conditions. Check out our First Alert Weather radar loop for the next 12 hours to get an idea of what’s to come in our state.

