Northern Arizona University cancels classes on Jan. 17 due to winter storm

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Northern Arizona University announced it is canceling all classes on the Flagstaff Mountain Campus on Tuesday, Jan. 17, due to a winter storm that is forecasted to hit the state. However, classes held at other NAU locations, including online, will meet at their regular time and place.

NAU says that all Flagstaff classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Students are encouraged to be aware of weather and road conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. All dormitories are currently open for move-in. More information will be given to NAU employees on Monday, Jan. 16, based on the impacts of the winter storm.

In addition to Tuesday’s closure, NAU is also postponing its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and march that was set for Monday, Jan. 16. The university says the celebration will be rescheduled to a later date, but a film screening of “King in the Wilderness” will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, in the Cline Library.

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a winter storm begins to pass through the state. Rain is expected in the Valley, as well as up to a foot of snow in northern Arizona. Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page for the latest forecast.

