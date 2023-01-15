Music won’t stop for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon despite chances of rain

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock’ n’ Roll Arizona’s 10K marathon and half-marathon are set to start Sunday morning, but with chances of rain, will the music and running have to end? Rain or shine, the race will go on.

Justin Kern, the race director, said Rock’ n’ Roll hosts marathons across the country and knows how to work around inclement weather. There will be 20 musical bands playing along the course, so rain would not be a good thing with all the equipment and instruments being used.

However, Kern said organizers have taken precautions to ensure the rocking and running go on. “We’ve already kind of worked with our entertainment company in preparing for the rain. Just putting in sidewalls for protection. All of our bands that are out on the course are already under tent and covering. We’re just adding a little extra side protection for them,” said Kern.

He added that the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. His team will be monitoring the weather. If lightning strikes, they will pause the race, and running will resume when the weather clears. It will be up to runners and the bands to stop if they feel unsafe.

The 10K starts at 7:20 a.m., and then the marathon and half marathon at 7:50 a.m. The starting line is outside the ASU Fulton Center on E. University Dr. in Tempe. Runners will cross the finish line at Tempe Beach Park on 80 West Rio Salado Parkway.

The marathon covers parts of Tempe, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. Organizers say taking the highways will be the best way to avoid closures. To look at the race route, click here.

