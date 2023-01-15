Man dead after early morning shooting in north Phoenix on Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead from an apparent gunshot Sunday morning by an unknown suspect.

Phoenix police are investigating after a call around 4 a.m. on about a shooting near Central and E. Dunlap avenues. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Officers are still working to identify the suspect involved, but no arrests have been made. Area roads were closed early Sunday morning for the investigation, and Phoenix police is requesting drivers avoid the area if possible.

