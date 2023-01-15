First Alert Weather Day brings lots of mountain snow, scattered showers in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Sky Harbor Airport has received about .03″ of rain, putting our total for the month at .57″ which is above average. We’ve now had three rain days in Phoenix so far this year. Additional waves of this 72-hour storm are expected to bring more rain, with storm totals ending up in the range of ½” to 1″ over the time period. It will be cool as well. Highs in the 50s for the next couple of days before we sneak back into the 60s late next week.

The main interest from this storm will continue to be mountains and snow. Very difficult, if not impossible, travel continues to be expected at times in northern and eastern Arizona. And waves of snow could push some localized areas up to nearly 3 feet of snow by the time the storm exits Wednesday morning. Right now, many police agencies in the mountains are asking people to just stay home and avoid the hazardous travel conditions.

