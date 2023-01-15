Child hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A child is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to a nearby hospital around 9:30 p.m., reporting that a child had arrived with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to quickly link the child with the report of a shooting that happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The child is still in the hospital in critical condition, and the investigation is underway. No suspects have been identified yet, and no further details are available.

