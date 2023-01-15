Calm evening, ahead of rain and snow for Arizona. First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s the calm before the storm, so to speak, for Arizona as the state prepares for a winter storm to pass through beginning overnight. Temperature-wise this evening for the Valley will drop into the low 60s to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a light chance of seeing some light drizzle, but the real chance for rain begins around midnight. This evening the snow will begin for the mountain areas of the state like Flagstaff, and according to models, Flagstaff could see up to a foot of snow during the beginning of the storm.

We’re issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday because that’s how long it will take for the system to leave the state. Tomorrow expect to wake up to rainy conditions and much cooler weather in the Valley. Another round of showers will begin late Sunday into Monday morning with Monday. Having scattered showers throughout the day as temperatures will drop into the mid-50s for the Valley.

The snow will continue for the mountain areas into Monday and Tuesday as well increasing totals even more. Be extra cautious when traveling on the roadways in the mountain areas, as icing on the roads is a possibility. Tuesday afternoon, the rain will begin to clear out, and we will start to see the sun again, leaving us with sunny skies by the end of next week as temperatures climb back into the 60s.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.