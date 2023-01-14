Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix early Saturday

Two people have been arrested after a hit and run crash that happened in south Phoenix around 2...
Two people have been arrested after a hit and run crash that happened in south Phoenix around 2 a.m. on Saturday.(file)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.

TRENDING: Man dead after allegedly hit by driver who fled scene in Phoenix early Saturday

The driver eventually hit a tree near 8th Street and Chipman Road, and officers arrested both the driver and passenger, identified as Bobby Sierra and Shaunamane Roberts. The person hit by the car was not found.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in north Phoenix around 3:55 a.m. on Saturday...
Man dead after allegedly hit by driver who fled scene in Phoenix early Saturday
Silent Witness officials are looking for the suspect involved in stealing a large roll of...
Police want help finding man who allegedly knocked out woman near Laveen
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say