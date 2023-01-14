Try some tasty Over The Top chili by Chef Jason

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to try an excellent year-round dish to try, full of warm flavors and a little bit of spice? Try making Chef Jason’s Over the Top Chili recipe!

This dish is perfect when topped with some sour cream and cheese and served with warm cornbread. You can take it over the top with the Big Green Egg and add an amazing charcoal and wood smoke flavor to the beef that will make this chili even more amazing.

Happy Cooking,

Chef Jason, CEC | Ace Hardware Grill Expert | Owner, 5280 Culinary

Recipe for Over the Top Chili

Yield: Serves 8-10 people

Prep time: 15 Minutes

Cook time: 2-3 Hours depending on desired smoke flavor

Ingredients

Measure Ingredient Prep Notes

6 Strips Bacon, Applewood, Thick sliced Julienned

1 ea Pepper, Red, Bell, Medium size Medium Diced

1 ea Pepper, Green, Bell, Medium size Medium Diced

1 ea Onion, Yellow, Medium size Medium Diced

1 Tbsp Garlic, fresh crushed or minced

1 ea Jalapeno, Medium sized, with seeds small diced

1 Can Tomato, Diced, Fire Roasted, 14.5 oz can with juice

1 Can Tomato, Crushed, Fire Roasted, 28 oz can with juice

as needed Beef Stock not broth

3 Can Bean, Kidney, Dark – 14oz can drained, rinsed

2 lbs Beef, Ground, Chuck

2 Tbsp Rub A Dub, 5280 Culinary adjust as needed

2 Tbsp Bayou Dust, 5280 Culinary adjust as needed

1 Tbsp Fire Salt, 5280 Culinary adjust as needed

Cooking Notes:

For added smoke flavor, you can add your favorite choice of wood to the lump charcoal.

Cooking Directions:

Clean out your Big Green Egg, remove any ash from the pit and load with new lump charcoal. Light the charcoal, adjust the top and bottom vents and guide temperature to 375 degrees. While the egg is heating, mix the Rub A Dub, Bayou Dust and Fire Salt into the 2 lbs of ground beef and form a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and store in the fridge until needed.

Setup your Big Green Egg for indirect cooking – add the convEGGtor with the legs facing up. Add the 10 qt Lodge dutch oven, place on the convEGGtor and close the lid of the Big Green Egg. Once the temp reaches 375 degrees, BURP the Egg and open the lid slowly to add the bacon to the dutch oven, close the lid and cook until the bacon is about ¾ cooked and has rendered the fat.

Add the vegetables, close the lid and let cook for 5 minutes. BURP the Egg and open the lid to add the tomatoes, seasonings and beans and mix to combine. Add the Big Green Egg grill grate on top of the dutch oven and place the seasoned meatball on top of the grate, in the center. Add the iGrill 2 probe into the beef and plug into the control unit. Close the lid and return the Big Green Egg to 375 degrees. Cook the beef for 1 hour and track temperature, at 1 hour mark, BURP the Egg and open the lid.

Carefully check the chili mixture under the beef, stir if needed and if starting to dry out, add some beef stock. Close the lid and continue to cook the beef and check the liquid level every hour. Cook the beef until internal temp reaches 145 degrees. Once at 145 degrees, BURP the Big Green Egg and open the lid. Carefully and with insulated and heat/moisture-proof gloves push the meat down thru the grill grate and remove the grate. Stir the meat and chili together and adjust seasoning as needed and top with Sour Cream, Cheese and Onions.

Grills / Grill Gear Used:

Big Green Egg, Large Check your local Ace Hardware

ConvEGGtor, Big Green Egg Check your local Ace Hardware

Charcoal, Big Green Egg Check your local Ace Hardware

Tumbleweed, Firestarter Ace SKU – 8407785

Thermometer, Digital, iGrill2 Ace SKU – 8531519

Dutch Oven, Lodge, 9 qt Ace SKU – 61687

Shopping List (Products Used):

Rub a Dub, 5280 Culinary Ace SKU – 8562050

Bayou Dust Rub, 5280 Culinary Ace SKU – 8561961

Fire Salt Rub, 5280 Culinary Ace SKU – 8561979

