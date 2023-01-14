Your Life
Try some tasty Over The Top chili by Chef Jason

This dish is perfect when topped with some sour cream and cheese and served with warm cornbread.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to try an excellent year-round dish to try, full of warm flavors and a little bit of spice? Try making Chef Jason’s Over the Top Chili recipe!

This dish is perfect when topped with some sour cream and cheese and served with warm cornbread. You can take it over the top with the Big Green Egg and add an amazing charcoal and wood smoke flavor to the beef that will make this chili even more amazing.

Happy Cooking,

Chef Jason, CEC |  Ace Hardware Grill Expert  |  Owner, 5280 Culinary

Recipe for Over the Top Chili

  • Yield: Serves 8-10 people
  • Prep time: 15 Minutes
  • Cook time: 2-3 Hours depending on desired smoke flavor

Ingredients

Measure          Ingredient                                                                   Prep Notes

  • 6 Strips            Bacon, Applewood, Thick sliced                                 Julienned
  • 1 ea                 Pepper, Red, Bell, Medium size                                  Medium Diced
  • 1 ea                 Pepper, Green, Bell, Medium size                              Medium Diced
  • 1 ea                 Onion, Yellow, Medium size                                       Medium Diced
  • 1 Tbsp  Garlic, fresh                                                                crushed or minced
  • 1 ea                 Jalapeno, Medium sized, with seeds                          small diced
  • 1 Can               Tomato, Diced, Fire Roasted, 14.5 oz can                  with juice
  • 1 Can               Tomato, Crushed, Fire Roasted, 28 oz can                 with juice
  • as needed        Beef Stock                                                                  not broth
  • 3 Can               Bean, Kidney, Dark – 14oz can                                   drained, rinsed
  • 2 lbs                 Beef, Ground, Chuck
  • 2 Tbsp  Rub A Dub, 5280 Culinary                                           adjust as needed
  • 2 Tbsp  Bayou Dust, 5280 Culinary                                         adjust as needed
  • 1 Tbsp  Fire Salt, 5280 Culinary                                                         adjust as needed

Cooking Notes:

For added smoke flavor, you can add your favorite choice of wood to the lump charcoal.

Cooking Directions:

Clean out your Big Green Egg, remove any ash from the pit and load with new lump charcoal. Light the charcoal, adjust the top and bottom vents and guide temperature to 375 degrees. While the egg is heating, mix the Rub A Dub, Bayou Dust and Fire Salt into the 2 lbs of ground beef and form a ball.  Wrap in plastic wrap and store in the fridge until needed.

Setup your Big Green Egg for indirect cooking – add the convEGGtor with the legs facing up. Add the 10 qt Lodge dutch oven, place on the convEGGtor and close the lid of the Big Green Egg. Once the temp reaches 375 degrees, BURP the Egg and open the lid slowly to add the bacon to the dutch oven, close the lid and cook until the bacon is about ¾ cooked and has rendered the fat.

Add the vegetables, close the lid and let cook for 5 minutes. BURP the Egg and open the lid to add the tomatoes, seasonings and beans and mix to combine. Add the Big Green Egg grill grate on top of the dutch oven and place the seasoned meatball on top of the grate, in the center. Add the iGrill 2 probe into the beef and plug into the control unit. Close the lid and return the Big Green Egg to 375 degrees. Cook the beef for 1 hour and track temperature, at 1 hour mark, BURP the Egg and open the lid.

Carefully check the chili mixture under the beef, stir if needed and if starting to dry out, add some beef stock. Close the lid and continue to cook the beef and check the liquid level every hour. Cook the beef until internal temp reaches 145 degrees. Once at 145 degrees, BURP the Big Green Egg and open the lid. Carefully and with insulated and heat/moisture-proof gloves push the meat down thru the grill grate and remove the grate. Stir the meat and chili together and adjust seasoning as needed and top with Sour Cream, Cheese and Onions.

Grills / Grill Gear Used:

  • Big Green Egg, Large                                      Check your local Ace Hardware
  • ConvEGGtor, Big Green Egg                           Check your local Ace Hardware
  • Charcoal, Big Green Egg                                 Check your local Ace Hardware
  • Tumbleweed, Firestarter                                  Ace SKU – 8407785
  • Thermometer, Digital, iGrill2                 Ace SKU – 8531519
  • Dutch Oven, Lodge, 9 qt                                  Ace SKU – 61687

Shopping List (Products Used):

  • Rub a Dub, 5280 Culinary                               Ace SKU – 8562050
  • Bayou Dust Rub, 5280 Culinary                      Ace SKU – 8561961
  • Fire Salt Rub, 5280 Culinary                           Ace SKU – 8561979

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

