Three First Alert Weather Days up ahead, mostly cloudy in Valley Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have three First Alert Weather Days coming up ahead this week,

It was a chilly start to the morning across the state on Saturday, the calm before this upcoming storm that will get underway sometime on Sunday. Around 4 a.m., the storm will start to cross into Arizona, bringing rain and snow in the early morning hours. Tonight, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight into Sunday morning in Grand Canyon areas, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, Oak Creek, and Sycamore Canyons. Anywhere between 2 and 7 inches of snow could fall along those regions.

In the High Country, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect on Saturday night and will continue on into Sunday. Heavy snow is expected across the northern regions, so please use caution since anywhere between 6 and 15 inches is possible. By Monday, you can expect another round of showers and more snow up to the north and mountainous areas. Up to .5 inches of rain is possible in the upslope areas of the Valley. There may be a potential for flooding in low elevation areas such as washes.

After the First Alert days pass, we’ll be back on track for sunshine on Wednesday in the low 60s. Drive safely this weekend, and your First Alert Weather Team will bring you all the updates you need to be prepared for the next few days.

