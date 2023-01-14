Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety believes Thursday morning’s chain-reaction crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard was caused by a distracted semi-truck driver hauling garbage for Mr. Bult’s Inc. Troopers say the driver didn’t slow down and slammed into two cars, pushing them into another semi-truck. The second semi-truck then hit two other vehicles. Five people were killed, and the driver at fault had minor injuries, according to DPS. Investigators haven’t given details on how the driver was distracted, but they plan to pull phone data. The evidence found could determine possible charges against the driver.

Troopers say distracted drivers in similar cases have faced jail time and fines. “There are cases where we can do that. It depends on if there is probable cause,” said Capt. Keith Gephart with DPS. “We should never be reading or texting, unless you’re doing it by voice.”

Family members confirmed one of the people killed in the wreck was Ryan Gooding, who was on his way to work when the collision happened. The other victims haven’t been identified yet.

