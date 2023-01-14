Police want help finding man who allegedly knocked out woman near Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Police are seeking the suspect who knocked out a woman as he was driving away after he reportedly stole a large roll of artificial grass from a home in October 2022 in the Laveen area.

On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, around 8:25 p.m., a man was driving a silver-colored Jeep Patriot pulling a dual axel trailer when he drove up in front of a home near Southern and 23rd avenues. He then allegedly loaded a large roll of artificial grass sitting near the home. When the homeowner came out of her house to confront the suspect, he drove away from the scene and allegedly hit her with his Jeep.

Check out the video below for the edited video released by officials.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The suspect is believed to be male, around 5 foot 6 inches and between 25 to 35 years old. Silent Witness is asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out to 480-WITNESS/480-TESTEGO or go online and submit an anonymous tip at Silentwitness.org.

