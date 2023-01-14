Plan ahead for these incredible Super Bowl events coming to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and plenty of incredible, exciting events are popping up all across the Valley to celebrate. Here’s our rundown of events you don’t want to miss starting Feb. 6! Check out the list of events below.

Super Bowl Opening Night, Presented by FAST TWITCH

Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Footprint Center

This opening night event will kick off Super Bowl week on Feb. 6 in downtown Phoenix. Star players and coaches will be attending, so you never know who you’re going to see in person. This will be the only time both teams will be in the same space before the big game. There will be team mascots, live entertainment, fan photo opportunities, and media interviews for public viewing. No professional cameras, audio or video recording devices are allowed. No backpacks. Click here for tickets!

Super Bowl Experience, Presented by Lowe’s

Saturday, Feb. 4 & Sunday, Feb. 5 // Thursday, Feb. 9 until Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Phoenix Convention Center

The NFL is descending on the Phoenix Convention Center for two weekends, bringing a football-themed indoor entertainment zone where you can try making a 40-yard dash, get autographs from NFL players, take photos with Super Bowl Rings, drop by the NFL shop, and much more. Tickets start at $20. All military members and their families, as well as veterans, get 50% off all general admission tickets. Click here for tickets!

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Mesa Arts Center

This star-studded celebration of all things gospel music is one event that will take you to church just before the Super Bowl. There will be NFL players, award-winning musical artists and much more at the Gospel and Contemporary Christian concert. According to the Super Bowl Committee, this is the first and only inspiration concert sanctioned by the NFL. The concert has been happening before every Super Bowl for 24 years and in the past, such greats as Patti LaBelle, Fantasia, Natalie Grant and many more have performed. Click here for more info about when tickets will go on sale and the concert timeframe!

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

Wednesday, Feb. 8 until Sunday, Feb. 12 at Old Town Scottsdale (between Main Street & Brown)

The City of Scottsdale is hosting a multi-day Super Bowl Tailgate celebration featuring pre-game coverage, many ESPN coverage programs, unique entertainments, entertainment and concerts, as well as a western bar, and much more. It’s all free every day of the event! Click here for more information!

12th annual NFL Honors with Kelly Clarkson, Presented by Invisalign

Thursday, Feb. 9, at Symphony Hall (Phoenix)

Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year’s 12th annual NFL Honors, presented by Invisalign. The event will celebrate the accomplishments of the NFL’s best players, plays, and performances from the 2022 season. She will be the very first woman to host the show. Awards you can look forward to being announced are The Associated Press’ annual accolades, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, NFL Fan of the Year, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Stay tuned here for ticket information and the time of the event!

Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, Presented by Lowe’s

Thursday, Feb. 9 & Friday, Feb 10, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This Super Bowl Experience is all free, all weekend long and is family-friendly! There will be local bites to eat, plenty of drinks for those ages 21+ with a wristband, family-friendly games, activities, and music. On Thursday, Jimmy Eat World will be performing; on Friday, Lee Brice; on Saturday, TBD; and on Sunday, the NFL Official Watch Party presented by Verizon will be held! Click here for more information!

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Thursday, Feb. 9 - Saturday, Feb. 11 //Times vary with artist

A line-up of stellar musicians and bands will be performing at this can’t-miss music festival! On Thursday, Paramore and a special guest will be performing; on Friday, the Dave Matthews Band with a special guest will take to the stage; and on Saturday, Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will wrap up the festivities. The festival will be held inside the Footprint Center. Click here to choose which concerts you want to see for each night’s tickets!

Off the Field NFL Players Wives’ Charity Fashion Show

Friday, Feb. 10, at Scottsdale Fashion Square from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

This event is held every year by Off the Field NFL Wives Association or OTF, honoring the leadership of the women in Super Bowl host cities who elevate other women and children. The OTF was founded in 2006 in Washington, D.C. and gives back during each show. Various awards are given during the event as well, including the Off the Field Impact Award and the Danielle Beverly Courage Award. A few organizations to be honored in Arizona during the event are Caris Sports Foundation, CASA, and more. Click here for more information about tickets.

Taste of the NFL

Saturday, Feb. 11, at Chateau Luxe from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

This year’s Taste of the NFL event is themed “Life on a Grander Scale,” and proceeds will go toward school nutrition programs in Arizona as part of GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger fund. Celebrity chefs such as Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Mark Bucher, and many more will be shoulder to shoulder with NFL stars all night long, so this is a tasty event you won’t want to miss. There will be international as well as local delights to enjoy. Click here for VIP & General Admission tickets!

Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2023 — Locals Only

Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Celebrated sports agent Leigh Steinberg is celebrating local leaders, team athletes, and others in the community making a positive change for the 35th year! This year the Steinberg Denicola Humanitarian Awards, as well as the 10th Annual Brain Summit, will be part of the event, and attendees will enjoy delicious foods, cocktails, and the opportunity to network with many in the sports, entertainment and business circles. This year’s nonprofit feature is Champions for the Homeless at St. Vincent De Paul’s Homeless Shelter. Click here for tickets and more information!

