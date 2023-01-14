Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Numbers released for $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Did you win? The numbers are out for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot! The numbers are 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 with megaball 14 and megaplier 2x.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Arizona’s Family news staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators said Friday that Adams is facing a charge of first-degree murder, but gave no...
Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say
Nikki Johnson says she lost her partner, Ryan Gooding, who was among those killed in a...
‘This is my worst nightmare’: Phoenix woman mourning fiancé killed in semi-truck crash
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc....
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona