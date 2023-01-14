Your Life
Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Maryvale neighborhood

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being shot in a Maryvale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers say the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the man was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. No suspects have been found. Officers are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

