Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Maryvale neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being shot in a Maryvale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers say the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the man was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. No suspects have been found. Officers are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

