Man dead after allegedly hit by driver who fled scene in Phoenix early Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a driver who sped away from the scene in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police officers arrived near Glendale and 35th avenues around 3:55 a.m. to find a man lying in the road injured. He died at the scene. Investigators learned the man was hit by a driver who fled the scene while trying to cross the road.

The driver has not been found, but Phoenix police say they believe the vehicle was a dark colored SUV and may have damage to the front since the crash. If anyone knows any information about the incident, investigators ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO or call Phoenix Police Department’s non-emergency phone line.

