Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Havasu Falls welcomes back visitors Feb. 1 after 3-year closure

Breath-taking Havasu Falls is located on Havasupai Tribal Land.
Havasu Falls will reopen to tourists starting Feb. 1, 2023. (Source: AZ Corporation Commission)(AZ Corporation Commission)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVASUPAI FALLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Havasupai Tribal Council announced that the beautiful Havasu Falls, which runs into the Grand Canyon, will reopen to tourism for the first time in three years. But not everyone will be allowed to visit.

In a Facebook post, the Havasupai Tribal Council said there are no new reservations or permits for 2023. Only reservation holders impacted by the COVID-19 tourism suspension have a confirmed reservation to visit between Feb. 1-May 31, 2023.

RELATED: Havasupai Falls to receive federal funds due to storm damage

However, if your trip was not postponed due to the COVID-19 closure, you can visit the cancellation/transfer list to view any new reservations for the campground or lodge. The list updates every morning at 8 a.m. Arizona time. If you don’t have an account yet, you’ll need to create one.

TRENDING: Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler

“This has been a trying experience for all involved, and we appreciate your patience as we move through this transition. However, there are many positive things as a result,” the tribal council explained. “This is truly a great time to visit, and please know that we are eager to welcome tourists back to our beautiful Reservation.”

In March 2020, the Havasupai Nation was on lockdown and suspended all tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the closure was extended several times, the tribe also experienced legal issues, resulting in a switch of tourism operators.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Chandler organization is offering two free CPR training sessions online on Jan. 24, with an...
Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24
Two people have been arrested after a hit and run crash that happened in south Phoenix around 2...
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in north Phoenix around 3:55 a.m. on Saturday...
Man dead after allegedly hit by driver who fled scene in Phoenix
Silent Witness officials are looking for the suspect involved in stealing a large roll of...
Police want help finding man who allegedly knocked out woman near Laveen