Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24

A Chandler organization is offering two free CPR training sessions online on Jan. 24, with an...
A Chandler organization is offering two free CPR training sessions online on Jan. 24, with an in-person component on Jan. 25.(WKYT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Local CPR training center Community Responders and sister nonprofit Be A LifeSaver, Inc. is hosting two free, virtual CPR & First Aid classes on Jan. 24.

The first class will start at 10 a.m., and the other will start at 5 p.m. Attendees will learn all the up-to-date life-saving information through video instruction. Everyone will have the chance to request a full, discounted certification of only $20, optional. There will also be an in-person hands-on component offered to all participants on Jan. 25 at the Community Responders Training office at 333 N. Dobson Road from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“It is important that we train as many people as possible to know how to be a lifesaver,” said Shae Freeman, director, and instructor with Be A LifeSaver Foundation, Inc. “This isn’t about profits, but instead it’s about creating more initial responders….the ones who are there to help someone else in need, before EMS and Fire arrive at the scene.” She said you don’t have to have a background in medicine or healthcare to be able to save someone’s life.

Want to register for the class? Click here.

