Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after crash kills 5 in Chandler

On Friday, DPS confirmed they believe a distracted driver caused a fiery crash that killed five people.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State troopers are sounding the alarm about distracted driving. DPS says weather and other unavoidable dangers are one thing, but inattention is unacceptable. It’s to blame for killing five people yesterday in a fiery chain-reaction crash on the freeway. “We then had another collision, a fatal one, where five lives were lost and that appeared to be distracted driving,” Capt. Keith Gephart with DPS said.

On Friday, DPS confirmed they believe a distracted driver caused a fiery crash that killed five people. But how were officers able to make that determination? “This road is a straight road. You can see for miles, and the traffic wasn’t that heavy at that time to where you couldn’t see ahead, and it was dark when it happened, so you got brake lights that you should have been able to see for quite some time,” said Gephart.

TRENDING: Missing Oklahoma girl: 2nd caregiver arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

DPS may be waiting to pull cell phone records after interviewing witnesses and the driver. “There are cases where we can do that. It depends on if there is probable cause,” said Gephart. Could the driver face charges or jail time? “There’s always that possibility it depends where the investigation leads.”

A new law passed in 2019 allows officers to issue a citation if they catch you texting and driving. “Not until January 2021 could we pull you over and give you a citation,” said Capt. Gephart. After that, you could have to pay $75 to $250. If you injure or kill someone, you could face up to six months in jail. “We should never be reading or texting unless you’re doing it by voice,” Gephart said.

TRENDING: Gov. Hobbs’ proposed budget would roll back school voucher program

According to DPS, of the 36,000 crashes in 2022, nearly 2000 were caused by distracted drivers. So what comes next in the investigation? Identifying the five victims and notifying their families. “I know there are some leads but we have not been able to 100 percent identify and verify all of that yet,” Gephart said. The driver had no significant injuries. Though DPS says they believe it was distracted driving, they have not yet filed any charges.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

She was given the nickname Hot Mess for good reason.
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
The turbulence happened about 40 minutes before landing in Honolulu, according to the report.
NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence on Honolulu to Phoenix flight
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
Kindergarten teacher and mom of four Kim Shuck was diagnosed with brain cancer after having a...
Chandler rallying behind kindergarten teacher who’s fighting brain cancer