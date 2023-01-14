DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after crash kills 5 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State troopers are sounding the alarm about distracted driving. DPS says weather and other unavoidable dangers are one thing, but inattention is unacceptable. It’s to blame for killing five people yesterday in a fiery chain-reaction crash on the freeway. “We then had another collision, a fatal one, where five lives were lost and that appeared to be distracted driving,” Capt. Keith Gephart with DPS said.

On Friday, DPS confirmed they believe a distracted driver caused a fiery crash that killed five people. But how were officers able to make that determination? “This road is a straight road. You can see for miles, and the traffic wasn’t that heavy at that time to where you couldn’t see ahead, and it was dark when it happened, so you got brake lights that you should have been able to see for quite some time,” said Gephart.

DPS may be waiting to pull cell phone records after interviewing witnesses and the driver. “There are cases where we can do that. It depends on if there is probable cause,” said Gephart. Could the driver face charges or jail time? “There’s always that possibility it depends where the investigation leads.”

A new law passed in 2019 allows officers to issue a citation if they catch you texting and driving. “Not until January 2021 could we pull you over and give you a citation,” said Capt. Gephart. After that, you could have to pay $75 to $250. If you injure or kill someone, you could face up to six months in jail. “We should never be reading or texting unless you’re doing it by voice,” Gephart said.

According to DPS, of the 36,000 crashes in 2022, nearly 2000 were caused by distracted drivers. So what comes next in the investigation? Identifying the five victims and notifying their families. “I know there are some leads but we have not been able to 100 percent identify and verify all of that yet,” Gephart said. The driver had no significant injuries. Though DPS says they believe it was distracted driving, they have not yet filed any charges.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.