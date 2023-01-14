Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”

Hot Mess had about three pounds of hair shaved off. Becky Hutcherson, with Valley Dogs Rescue in Gilbert, said a friend brought “Hot Mess” to her after someone found the dog roaming a Chandler neighborhood. “When I told her we were really full and didn’t have room, she says no Becky, you have to see this dog. She needs help,” said Hutcherson. “She is in distress.”

Hutcherson believes “Hot Mess” was living on the street like a feral cat, with someone feeding her regularly. But nobody stopped to take the dog in. “Her fear of people right now is probably because she was not cared for at all,” said Hutcherson. “Not knowing her history, it’s just hard.”

“Hot Mess” is among a growing number of homeless dogs and cats across the Valley, as more and more people abandon their pets because they can’t afford them. Valley Dogs Rescue is one of many nonprofits struggling to find good homes for their furry friends.

Hutcherson is hopeful “Hot Mess” can start a new life with someone with patience and the ability to give her a haircut on a regular basis. “We transformed her from a hot mess into a very good looking dog,” said Carr.

Hutcherson is hoping to find “Hot Mess” a new home but says the dog won’t be ready for adoption for a couple of months. Her new family will need to have a lot of love and patience, said Hutcherson. For more information on adopting “Hot Mess” or another pet in need of a good home, visit https://www.valleydogs.org/

