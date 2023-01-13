Your Life
Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire

Fire crews pulled a woman in her 70s from a house fire in a west Phoenix neighborhood. The woman is a hospital in critical condition.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A woman in her 70s is in the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix firefighters rushed to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and arrived to find the living room on fire. As search and rescue crews extinguished the flames, they found a woman in her 70s and pulled her from the home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

