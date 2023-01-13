Where to safely play in the snow in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- With First Alert weather days on the horizon, snow is expected in the high country on Sunday into Monday.

Flagstaff can often see thousands of visitors, especially when you have snow and a holiday. And if you do plan on making a trip up north for the three-day weekend, you’re going to want to do it safely! Coconino County has a map that shows where you and your family can go sledding and play in the snow.

A map shows areas around Flagstaff where you can safely have winter fun, including sledding and playing in the snow. (Courtesy: Coconino County)

What the Coconino County sheriff does not want you to do: pull over on the highway and play on the side of the road. Sheriff Jim Driscoll says deputies often seen kids running in the road or sledding in areas that are dangerous. Driscoll says Highway 180 can attract a lot of folks, even thousands when the conditions are right.

Deputies do issue citations and have given out 46 so far this year. “Just pulling over anywhere where there’s good snow is not necessarily safe. Snow play is not illegal,” Driscoll said. “Where it becomes a problem is when people park along the highway and one car ends up being 200 cars.”

Driscoll says they would rather not issue citations, but it’s a last ditch effort to encourage safety. Other things to keep in mind while driving: make sure you have chains in your car, a shovel if you get stuck, extra clothes, food water, flashlights and other supplies.

