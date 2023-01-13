Your Life
Vice President Harris to visit Tonopah to highlight clean energy economy

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Arizona next week for an event west of the Valley.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Tonopah to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link, a transmission infrastructure project that’s designed to deliver low-cost electricity to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. The vice president plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans,” a press release says. She’ll be joined by Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The vice president, along with President Joe Biden, previously visited Arizona in February of 2021, visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site set up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The president was in Phoenix last month to tour a microchip plant that’s under construction.

