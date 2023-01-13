Phoenix to begin new lockbox pilot program to help seniors, adults with disabilities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Next week, Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes for a new pilot program designed to quickly help seniors and adults with disabilities during a fire or medical situation. The lockboxes can be placed outside of a home for emergency access. First responders have a code to open the box, and inside there is a key to get inside the home without breaking down a door. Medical information of the homeowner can be found inside the boxes as well.

Councilwoman Ann O’Brien pushed to get this in her city. They partnered with the Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix REALTORS for this pilot program. “Let them have easier access,” she said. “We all know seconds matter in a crisis or emergency. It’s really a win-win for the city our residents and were thankful to model after it best practice in other cities.”

Chandler and Scottsdale already have similar programs. Chandler debuted the program several years ago. Since then, more and more people have signed up for the program. Chandler Police Detective Eva Zermeno says they have hundreds of lockboxes in the community. “If any city is looking into doing this, it can save a family member’s life,” Zermeno said. She said the boxes are a big help in the community when they go out on a welfare check.

O’Brien says they plan to start installing a couple of the boxes next Friday in District One in Phoenix. She said there are 100 boxes for now, and officials want to work out any issues before they open the program up to the entire city.

To apply, you must be 65 or older or an adult with disabilities. You can apply here.

