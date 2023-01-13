Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year. (Source: Disneyland Resort/Artist Concept)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found
She was given the nickname Hot Mess for good reason.
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
The turbulence happened about 40 minutes before landing in Honolulu, according to the report.
NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence on Honolulu to Phoenix flight
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
On Friday, DPS confirmed they believe a distracted driver caused a fiery crash that killed five...
DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after crash killed 5 in Chandler