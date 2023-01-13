Your Life
Mesa-based company takes air rescue training to a new level with ‘blended’ program

Priority 1 Air Rescue uses virtual simulation and real-life experiences to train Arizona Law Enforcement agencies.
Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to flooded roads and hikers stuck on mountains. In times of crisis, law enforcement agencies must act fast, using helicopters, swimmers and hoist operators to perform rescues. These are all services Priority 1 Air Rescue has trained agencies to do since 1999 when they opened. The company is located in Mesa and Bordeaux, France, providing basic to advanced operational mission training for government and military agencies.

Dustin Skarra is the operations manager at P1. He served in the U.S Coast Guard for 20 years and got involved with the company to help train others. “We have a blended learning approach when it comes to helicopter or hoist operations, synthetic training with our advanced aircrew missions simulator, our hoist procedure tower and also our didactive portion with the classroom.”

In the short six-day training, not only will air crews learn in the air, but will be taught the basics in a classroom before taking flight in a virtual world. “We could apply them in all different types of environments based off their organization, where geographically where they’re located, and the type of airframe that they’re on,” explained Skarra.

The simulator also can place aircrews in emergency situations without putting themselves or their aircrafts at risk. From virtual reality to an 18-foot hoist procedure tower, aircrews will practice in a similar environment to the aircraft they fly in. “They will use the same type of gear and equipment. They will use the same type of phraseology, terminology and more or less working in that environment to bring people into the cabin moving rescuers out on to the skid,” Skarra said.

P1 has trained various Arizona law enforcement agencies like the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pinal and Pima counties. Skarra told Arizona’s Family the company takes pride when they see their training being applied in the real world. “To be able to see the customers that we worked with go out to do those rescues,” he said. “Wow, it really makes us feel good.”

