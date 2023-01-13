Looking for things to do this weekend? Check out these six events in the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for something to do with friends, family or your significant other this weekend? There are several events around the Valley that are perfect for all ages!

Disney On Ice - Footprint Center 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Calling all Disney and ice skating fans! Disney On Ice will be hitting the ice at Footprint Center starting Jan. 12-15. Guests will see the Road Trip Adventures show and have the opportunity to purchase a preshow “character experience” that includes a dance party, crafting and meeting Moana! Click/tap here to purchase tickets.

ZooLights - Phoenix Zoo 455 North Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008

It’s the last chance to experience one of the Valley’s favorite holiday events! The ZooLights will go on until Jan. 15 and will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Check out the thousands of twinkling lights and try to spot your favorite animals! If you purchase online, tickets are $30 and members are $25. However, if you decide to purchase tickets at the gate, it is $35 a person and $30 for members. Click/tap here to buy tickets.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series - Papago Park 625 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Want to take a run through the Valley? Lace up your running shoes and take on the Rock ‘N’ Roll running series at Papago Park Tempe on Jan. 14 and 15! Runners can sign up for the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K or kids run. Click or tap here to register for the races. Start times vary depending on your race.

Surprise Fine Art and Wine Festival - Mark Coronado Park 15940 N Bullard Ave, Surprise

Art and wine lovers, this event is for you. The 11th annual Surprise Fine Art and Wine Festival will be from Jan. 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 cash-only and wine tasting is $15. Featured artist Sue Elliot will attend to show off her colorful illustrations. Click/tap here for more information about the event.

Chandler Multicultural Festival - Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza 178 E. Commonwealth Ave Chandler, AZ 85225

The 28th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival is back to celebrate the community’s heritage and diversity and pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. Guests will experience music, dance, art, storytelling and more. There will be cultural performances, activities for kids, along with delicious food! It will be on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click/tap here for more event information.

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show - Arizona State Fairgrounds 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Looking to spice up your home and garden or check out local food and drinks? The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show is perfect for you! Hundreds of vendors will offer tons of things to do for everyone, including checking out local artists, watching a cooking demonstration, sitting in on a garden seminar and more! The event runs from Jan. 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults are $8, children 3-12 are $1 and military veterans are $4. The event offers $4 tickets for people ages 60 and up on Friday morning. For more information, click/tap here.

