Here’s how one Valley mom saves $150 a week on groceries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Margo Ratliff is getting ready for dinner. The mom laughs while she admits she’s never really enjoyed cooking, but you’d never know it based on tonight’s menu of basil lemon chicken with side dish of sauteed kale and tomatoes.

“It says it takes 45 minutes,” she quips, scrolling through the recipe she got on meal planning app eMeals. In the app, users choose their recipes for the week, and the app creates a grocery list. “If you’re using two different amounts of cheese in two different recipes, it will tell you the one package size that you need. It’s a curated list for you,” explained Rachel West, a dietician and senior nutrition editor at the company. “That then gets exported to one of many of our partners.”

According to West, an annual subscription to eMeals is $60, but she says the company’s users, on average, save $2,000 a year on food by cooking at home more often and reducing food waste. “We call for the same ingredients, so oftentimes you can just pull from your pantry or your freezer or your fridge on these products,” West said.

Families can also save money on groceries by stocking up on sales, as long as it’s a product you use regularly. Don’t buy something extra just because it’s on sale. Consider choosing recipes with less meat, like casseroles or stir-fry dishes, where servings of meat with stretch. Shoppers can also add frozen fruits and vegetables to their carts. Frozen fruits and vegetables are often more affordable than their fresh counterparts and are just as nutritious.

Being cost-conscious is something that’s becoming even more important for moms like Ratliff as inflation has made food prices soar. According to December’s consumer price index, the cost of groceries us up nearly 12% compared to December 2021. Meat, eggs, and poultry are driving the increase, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ratliff, a self-proclaimed budget shopper estimates she saves $150 a week on groceries by planning ahead and shopping online. “A lot less impulse buys, she said. “I end up wasting so much less.” You might even get her to admit that cooking’s not so bad.

Tap/click here to learn more about eMeals.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.