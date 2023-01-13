Gov. Hobbs optimistic about working with Republicans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday for a wide-ranging interview, where she said she is hopeful she can work across the aisle to get things done for Arizonans. The Democratic governor acknowledged it’s going to be an uphill battle to push her priorities through a state Legislature controlled by Republicans.

Hobbs met with GOP leaders recently and told Welch she walked away feeling encouraged they can find some common ground. During her state of the state speech, Hobbs showcased the most important priorities for her first year in office. Those include boosting funding for education, solving Arizona’s water woes and easing our state’s housing crisis. The governor has already warned GOP lawmakers in the Legislature they shouldn’t bother with conspiracy-based election bills or bills targeting specific groups. “We’re seeing a lot of bills about, I guess, culture war issues that are not real problems that people talked to me about on the campaign trail,” Hobbs said.

Three bills filed this week seek to regulate or ban drag shows at certain times and places. “I don’t want to comment on specific legislation, but I’m certainly not going to sign anything into law that outlaws drag queens or things that are not real issues that people aren’t talking about,” Hobbs said.

She also dismissed the Republicans who walked out or literally turned their backs during her state of the state address after she pledged to protect abortion rights. “You know, I’m not focused on their antics. We have serious issues to deal with,” she said. On Friday, we expect to get a better look at Hobbs’ agenda and, specifically, how she plans to pay for it all when she releases her budget proposal.

