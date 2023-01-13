Freeway closures impacting I-17 in Phoenix, US 60 in East Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Before you head out on the road this weekend, be cautious of several freeway closures around the Phoenix area. Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning.

For Phoenix drivers, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed. If you’re looking to take I-17 up north this weekend, westbound Loop 303 will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for construction on the freeway interchange.

For those driving around the East Valley, eastbound U.S. 60 will be shut down between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. All Loop 101 ramps to east and westbound U.S. 60 will be closed. There will be several street closures and detours due to the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon at Papago Park. More information about those closures can be found here.

West Valley drivers will also have several major closures. Southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Camelback and Indian School roads from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for overhead sign work along the freeway. For more information about the weekend closures, check out the weekend freeway travel advisory map.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.