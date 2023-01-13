Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Freeway closures impacting I-17 in Phoenix, US 60 in East Valley this weekend

Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Before you head out on the road this weekend, be cautious of several freeway closures around the Phoenix area. Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning.

For Phoenix drivers, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed. If you’re looking to take I-17 up north this weekend, westbound Loop 303 will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for construction on the freeway interchange.

TRENDING: Missing Oklahoma girl: 2nd caregiver arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

For those driving around the East Valley, eastbound U.S. 60 will be shut down between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. All Loop 101 ramps to east and westbound U.S. 60 will be closed. There will be several street closures and detours due to the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon at Papago Park. More information about those closures can be found here.

West Valley drivers will also have several major closures. Southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Camelback and Indian School roads from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for overhead sign work along the freeway. For more information about the weekend closures, check out the weekend freeway travel advisory map.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

She was given the nickname Hot Mess for good reason.
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
The turbulence happened about 40 minutes before landing in Honolulu, according to the report.
NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence on Honolulu to Phoenix flight
On Friday, DPS confirmed they believe a distracted driver caused a fiery crash that killed five...
DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after crash killed 5 in Chandler
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
Kindergarten teacher and mom of four Kim Shuck was diagnosed with brain cancer after having a...
Chandler rallying behind kindergarten teacher who’s fighting brain cancer