First Alert Weather days Sunday-Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A series of winter storms poised to hit Arizona over the long holiday weekend has prompted First Alert Weather days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is your heads up to plan for rainy conditions across the Valley with the potential of .30″-.50″ in places. Expect dangerous winter driving with falling/blowing snow in the High Country throughout the weekend. But we still have time to enjoy this Friday night with some clouds and mild conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s. Cloudy skies and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s. Conditions will start to deteriorate in northwestern Arizona by Saturday afternoon and northern Arizona Saturday night in Sunday morning with heavy snow and low visibility.

Our First Alert Weather days start on Sunday. Expect rain before sunrise across the Valley and lasting through the mid-morning hours. For those running the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Tempe, prepare to run in wet conditions for the start of and most of the race. For the High Country, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Saturday night and run through Sunday night. Heavy snow is likely above 5,500ft., anywhere from 6″-15″ possible. Travel will be difficult, if not impossible, at times on mountain roadways. Areas include Jacob Lake, the western Mogollon Rim that includes Flagstaff, and surrounding areas. A bit of a lull in the snow Sunday night, but another storm is forecast to bring additional snow Monday and into Tuesday; thus, our First Alert will continue for those days.

Expect winter driving conditions across the High Country starting Saturday night. (AZ Family)

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday night and into Sunday early evening for the Grand Canyon country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai Co. Mountains, Oak Creek, and Sycamore Canyons. Those areas above 5,500ft. can expect 2″-7″ of snow with high wind gusts. The next storm, Monday into Tuesday morning, will also add to these initial storm totals. We can expect on-and-off showers with rain across the Valley Monday into Tuesday morning, with another .50″ of rain possible in the upslope areas. Our First Alert forecast team will keep you ahead of these storms all weekend long!

Expect rain at the start of the race! (AZ Family)

