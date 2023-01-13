Expect a soggy and snowy holiday weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a gorgeous Friday ahead in the Valley of the Sun, with the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since late November. Partly sunny skies can be expected this afternoon with a high temperature of 75 degrees.

After an unseasonably warm end to the work week, big weather changes are on the way for the holiday weekend ahead. Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the Valley with highs in the upper 60s, while breezy conditions develop in the High Country. The rain and snow looks to hold off during the day, but the first of two storms will move in Saturday night. There’s a decent chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Valley, with rainfall totals of about a quarter of an inch expected.

Saturday night into Sunday morning should bring some decent snow for the mountains. About one to three inches of snow is expected between 5,500 and 6,500 feet, with five to ten inches possible above 6,500 feet. Up to 18 inches is possible at even higher elevations. Strong winds could lead to blowing snow and less accumulation.

A second, stronger storm arrives Sunday night into Monday. Higher rainfall totals are likely with this system in the Valley, with totals of up to an inch possible. Rain is likely to start up overnight Sunday into Monday and continue off and on until tapering off during the day Tuesday. Two to three inches of rain is possible in higher elevations north and east of the Valley, which could lead to areas of flooding. Rivers, streams and washes will be dangerous across the state.

In the High Country, 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible between Sunday night and Tuesday. Travel in that part of the state will be difficult to impossible at times Sunday through Tuesday. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are First Alert weather days across Arizona.

At this point, drier but cool conditions are expected by midweek, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

