Crash ties up traffic on I-17 in Phoenix

A crash Friday morning shut down the southbound lanes of I-17 at Northern Ave.
A crash Friday morning shut down the southbound lanes of I-17 at Northern Ave.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash involving multiple vehicles briefly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Northern Avenue in Phoenix.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and emergency crews closed all southbound lanes for a short time. Traffic began moving again in some lanes around 7:40 a.m. DPS says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8:15 a.m., traffic is still moving slowly in the area.

