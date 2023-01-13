Crash ties up traffic on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash involving multiple vehicles briefly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Northern Avenue in Phoenix.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and emergency crews closed all southbound lanes for a short time. Traffic began moving again in some lanes around 7:40 a.m. DPS says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8:15 a.m., traffic is still moving slowly in the area.

