Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports: Avoid buy now, pay later offers online

Javier Chairez says he never received an item he ordered through a retailer using the buy now,...
Javier Chairez says he never received an item he ordered through a retailer using the buy now, pay later option. His purchase didn't arrive, but the bill from the loan company did.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve shopped online, you may have noticed a new option when checking out: a buy now, pay later plan. The offers sound enticing — get your purchased home with no interest and no fees. But as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later.

A consumer bought some golf gear last year and paid for it using a buy now, pay later (BNPL) plan with a company called Affirm. There was just one problem. “The retailer claimed that I received it,” the consumer says. “I didn’t. So I started making phone calls.”

TRENDING: Phoenix police arrest suspect connected to disappearance of 4-year-old Oklahoma girl

After contacting Affirm and explaining the problem, the consumer was surprised to learn that he was still on the hook for the weekly payments. In a statement, Affirm told Consumer Reports, “We do our best to support all Affirm consumers throughout their purchasing journey, including assisting with return and refund issues as they arise.” But that consumer isn’t alone.

In a CR survey, 28% of people who used a buy now, pay later service reported having at least one problem, such as being overcharged or having difficulty returning a product or getting a refund. While no-interest loans can be enticing, a low- or no-interest credit card might be a better option. Credit cards give you better protections on purchases that are damaged on delivery or never received at all.

For now, BNPL users, don’t overextend yourself. Try not to have more than one or two loans open at a time. It’s also a good idea to stick with just one provider so you’re not forced to juggle multiple loans with multiple vendors. And if you can’t pay on time, notify the company right away because you may be able to reschedule a payment.

Consumer Reports also recommends setting up autopay to avoid late-payment penalties.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

How one Phoenix-area mom saves $150 a week on groceries
A meal-planning app promises to help save money on groceries and reduce food waste.
Here’s how one Phoenix-area mom saves $150 a week on groceries
Valley-area first responders train for emergencies involving electric vehicles
Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid