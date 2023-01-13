Chandler teen builds little library for neighborhood to enjoy

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley teen recently used his woodworking talent to create Something Good for his whole neighborhood to enjoy. The proud mom of a 13-year-old boy named Whitman shared photos of the little lending library he built, to spread the word to neighbors who might want something new to read.

“My 13-year-old built a little library and put it out front of our neighborhood for all to enjoy!” Megan Craghead wrote on her neighborhood Facebook group. “If you find yourself passing our little farm neighborhood by Snedigar Park, feel free to grab a book or leave a book for someone else. Right now it most has kid books in it, but we are eager to see what comes and goes!”

The post has already received hundreds of likes, with some folks commenting they’ll be stopping by to add books. If you want to check it out, the little lending library is on Basha Road south of Ocotillo right across from Bashas’ Corporate Offices.

Way to go, Whitman! At 13 years old, he’s showing the rest us that you can do Something Good at any age!

