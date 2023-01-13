Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler teen builds little library for neighborhood to enjoy

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
A 13-year-old boy in Chandler built a little lending library for his neighborhood to enjoy.
A 13-year-old boy in Chandler built a little lending library for his neighborhood to enjoy.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley teen recently used his woodworking talent to create Something Good for his whole neighborhood to enjoy. The proud mom of a 13-year-old boy named Whitman shared photos of the little lending library he built, to spread the word to neighbors who might want something new to read.

“My 13-year-old built a little library and put it out front of our neighborhood for all to enjoy!” Megan Craghead wrote on her neighborhood Facebook group. “If you find yourself passing our little farm neighborhood by Snedigar Park, feel free to grab a book or leave a book for someone else. Right now it most has kid books in it, but we are eager to see what comes and goes!”

The post has already received hundreds of likes, with some folks commenting they’ll be stopping by to add books. If you want to check it out, the little lending library is on Basha Road south of Ocotillo right across from Bashas’ Corporate Offices.

Way to go, Whitman! At 13 years old, he’s showing the rest us that you can do Something Good at any age!

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash | Verrado...
Teacher in Buckeye who loans handmade dresses for school dance wins Pay It Forward
Teacher in Buckeye loans students hand-made dresses for school dance
A special animal shelter in Phoenix has a lot of dogs looking for forever homes.
Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes
Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes