Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police arrest suspect connected to disappearance of Oklahoma girl, 4

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix following the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl from...
Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix following the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl from Oklahoma.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday. One of those arrests happened in Phoenix.

Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is being held in the Maricopa County jail pending extradition to Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. According to Phoenix police, Adams was arrested around 5 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback. Police say he was arrested based on an outstanding felony warrant, not charges tied to the girl’s disappearance.

TRENDING: DPS: Distracted semi-truck driver caused fiery crash that killed 5 on I-10 in Chandler

Authorities earlier arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on two counts of child neglect, the bureau said in a statement late Thursday. Alysia Adams remained jailed in Oklahoma’s Caddo County on Friday. The bureau released no further details about the arrests or what the suspects’ relationship is. It was not known if either Adams had an attorney to comment on their behalf. A bureau spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

The arrests are related to the search for Athena, who was reported missing Tuesday in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, the bureau said. The postal carrier found Athena’s sister wandering alone outside Adams’ home Monday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Authorities then determined that Athena was missing.

The girls had been in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday. Authorities said they believe Athena was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she disappeared.

TRENDING: Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included a helicopter, boats, all-terrain vehicles, a specially trained ground team, and a review of surveillance video from around Cyril. The city of Cyril has also suspended trash service as investigators search for clues.

The bureau said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire crews pulled a woman in her 70s from a house fire in a west Phoenix neighborhood. The...
Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire
Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay workers $5.8 million after the Department of...
Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million
First responders learn how to save drivers in an electric vehicle crash in new training.
Valley first responders training to save you in EV emergencies
Valley-area first responders train for emergencies involving electric vehicles