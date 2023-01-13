Buckeye teacher loans hand-made dresses for school dance wins Pay It Forward

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We paid it forward to Rebecca Bryant, who makes sure students at Verrado Middle School in Buckeye feel comfortable at their formal dances.

Emma Huffaker, who nominated her, said, “She hung up posters and made announcements a couple of days before the dance and said if anyone didn’t have a dress, they could come and get one.” Her dad John said, “My daughter telling me the story over dinner touched me. For her to give these kids something so they can go to the formal dance, I thought it was awesome.”

Mrs. Bryant is in her first year of teaching at Verrado, and she has over 30 formal hand-made dresses for students who could use them. Erin was one of those girls and really appreciated her teacher’s thoughtfulness.

We walked up to Mrs. Bryant’s class and said, “We have something for Mrs. Bryant. Emma could you tell her what you have?” Emma says, “We have $500.” Mrs. Bryant asks, “what is this for?” Emma responds, “this is for the dresses. It’s a Pay It Forward. I appreciate it so much – thank you.”

Providing young students with formal dresses can be expensive, and a lot of kids may skip an event because of it. Mrs. Bryant does this because she cares for her young students. “I know not everyone has the opportunity to dress up and be a part of our dances and stuff. I wanted to make sure everyone had that chance,” Mrs. Bryant says

