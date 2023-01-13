Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors.

The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Phoenix based company Arizona Logistics Inc., operating as Diligent Delivery Systems, classified their workers as independent contractors, which meant the companies “failed to meet minimum wage requirements, paid straight-time rates for all hours worked, failed to pay at time and a half for hours over 40 in a workweek, and failed to keep required timekeeping records.” The companies also required workers to use their personal vehicles instead of company vehicles, which the agency says denies the employees’ drivers’ rights under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Employers cannot avoid their obligations to pay the minimum wage and overtime through contracting with another entity to obtain employees,” Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said in a press release. “The U.S. Department of Labor will combat misclassification schemes and wage theft through pursuing all the employers that are responsible for depriving employees of their rights under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

The Department of Labor’s investigation covered the time period from April 20, 2012 to March 31, 2020. Investigators said they found that the companies misclassified nearly 1,400 delivery drivers as independent contractors. “We will continue to identify and address misclassification that not only hurts the workers who are deprived of their wages, but also puts responsible employers at a competitive disadvantage,” Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman said.

