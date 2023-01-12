Warmer today before big weather changes, First Alert days declared for early next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer weather can be expected today in the Valley, with a forecast high of 73 degrees. Even warmer weather is on tap for Friday, with an afternoon temperature of 75 degrees. That’s just dour degrees shy of record warmth for this time of year in Phoenix!

Enjoy it because the warm and dry weather will come to an end this weekend as a series of strong winter storms move our way. On Saturday, skies will cloud up, but the rain should hold off during the daytime hours. Rain is likely to start Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Arizona’s Family is declaring First Alert weather days for both Sunday and Monday across the state.

In the high country, 4-8 inches of snow can be expected between Saturday night and Sunday in spots like Flagstaff. This could make travel dangerous or even impossible over the holiday weekend in the mountains, even into Monday. Late Sunday and into Monday, a second storm system will impact Arizona. This will bring additional heavy snow to the High Country, and widespread showers to the deserts through at least Tuesday.

Temperatures will also turn cooler next week, with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday, dropping to the low 60s or even upper 50s for early next week.

Stay up-to-date with the latest conditions and what’s ahead with our First Alert Weather app!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

