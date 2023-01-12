Record amount of cars for auction at 2023 Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The largest car show and auction in the country is kicking off at WestWorld in Scottsdale on January 21. This week, crews are working on final preparations ahead of opening day.

About 70 cars are already inside some of the tents as some owners were worried about the weather in other parts of the country. Next week, hundreds more each day will start rolling in.

The CEO of Barrett-Jackson, Craig Jackson, says more than 1,900 cars are signed up for the event this season. After more than a month of prep work already, they are near the finish line. “It’s an undertaking and it has to click. We sell a car every two minutes,” said Jackson.

He says the more than 1,900 cars is a record-high. However, Jackson says they have another 200 cars they don’t have room for. He expects the event will have to expand next year. “Every year we want to make it bigger and better. It’s a huge economic impact for the Valley. It really kicks off event season and that’s why we put it where we put it, so we are right at the start of it,” he said.

Jackson predicts all the cars will bring in more people than ever, and they’re expecting more than 300,000 people during the eight-day car show and auction. People will get their steps in since there will be cars inside and outside on the grounds of WestWorld. Walking from the entrance through all the big tents is nearly a mile.

On top of the sweet rides, there will be food, music and other fun for the family. “Each day the excitement goes up,” Jackson said. “People fly from all over the world to go to Barrett-Jackson. It’s in your backyard, so take advantage of it.” For tickets and more information, click/tap here.

