Phoenix woman works to help dogs find forever homes

Trish Houlihan founded Saving Paws Rescue about a decade ago after seeing a huge gap of resources available for German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois Dogs.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It can take a village to run an animal rescue. And those who work with the founder of Saving Paws Rescue in Phoenix say she does Something Good every day, helping dogs find a forever home.

Trish Houlihan founded Saving Paws Rescue about a decade ago after seeing a huge gap of resources available for German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois Dogs.

“Trish is so passionate about the rescue and what we do for the dogs,” her friend Victoria Arellano said. “She’s there at the ‘dog house’ daily at 4 a.m. feeding the dogs, administering medication and cleaning kennels.”

She has a big heart, especially for dogs who are most in need. Even dogs that can be hard to find a home for will always have a place to stay at the shelter created for rescues. Tap/click here to learn more about Saving Paws Rescue. See the list of available dogs here.

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

