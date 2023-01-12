Your Life
2 dead after fiery semi-truck crash on I-10 near Chandler Blvd, DPS says

‘Multiple’ fatalities were reported after a semi-truck caught fire on I-10. It was one of three semi-wrecks in the area early Thursday morning.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that multiple people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

I-10
I-10(Arizona's Family)

Initial reports on the crash began to come in shortly after 6 a.m. just east of Chandler Boulevard, near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange. Video from traffic cameras in the area showed a fiery scene with a semi-truck and a passenger car completely destroyed. DPS troopers confirmed that two people died as a result of the wreck.

The crash marked the third wreck involving a semi in less than six hours on I-10. Two separate crashes had shut down the freeway a few miles away at Queen Creek Road. In the first, a tractor-trailer caught fire near Riggs Road when DPS says another semi-truck driver with a car-hauler crashed into three other semi-trucks. No one was seriously injured in those other crashes, but extensive traffic backups began just in time for the morning commute. DPS troopers say a large amount of diesel was spilled onto the road mixed in with the debris from all four semis. At this time, it appears that this latest crash was a result of those earlier incidents.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews at both crash sites. Check back for updates. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic conditions.

