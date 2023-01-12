Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

See which Valley restaurants made this week's Dirty Dining list!
By Jason Barry
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 11, 2023:

McDonald’s - 1948 E. McKellips Road, Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee with cut finger preparing food without gloves
  • Worker not washing hands after touching raw food then ready to eat food

U.S. Egg - 402 E. Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing up
  • Plate with raw egg stored over ready to eat cheese

Thai Basil - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

  • Employee touching face then kept cooking
  • Bucket stored in hand wash sink

Desert Mountain Golf Club - 11124 E. Prospect Point Drive, Scottsdale

  • Cook not washing hands properly
  • Chicken and onions kept past discard date
  • Leafy greens and tomatoes not stored at proper temperature

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Burger King - 5841 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale

Hampton Inn and Suites - 2000 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

Charleston’s Restaurant - 1623 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa

Flower Child - 100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

McDonald’s - 1785 E. University Drive, Tempe

Salad N Go - 1585 N. Dysart Road, Avondale

Click here to check out all of our Dirty Dining reports

