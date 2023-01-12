Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 11, 2023:

McDonald’s - 1948 E. McKellips Road, Mesa

3 violations

Employee with cut finger preparing food without gloves

Worker not washing hands after touching raw food then ready to eat food

U.S. Egg - 402 E. Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix

3 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing up

Plate with raw egg stored over ready to eat cheese

Thai Basil - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

Employee touching face then kept cooking

Bucket stored in hand wash sink

Desert Mountain Golf Club - 11124 E. Prospect Point Drive, Scottsdale

Cook not washing hands properly

Chicken and onions kept past discard date

Leafy greens and tomatoes not stored at proper temperature

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Burger King - 5841 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale

Hampton Inn and Suites - 2000 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

Charleston’s Restaurant - 1623 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa

Flower Child - 100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

McDonald’s - 1785 E. University Drive, Tempe

Salad N Go - 1585 N. Dysart Road, Avondale

