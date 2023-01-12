Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 11, 2023:
McDonald’s - 1948 E. McKellips Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Employee with cut finger preparing food without gloves
- Worker not washing hands after touching raw food then ready to eat food
U.S. Egg - 402 E. Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix
3 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing up
- Plate with raw egg stored over ready to eat cheese
Thai Basil - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler
3 violations
- Employee touching face then kept cooking
- Bucket stored in hand wash sink
Desert Mountain Golf Club - 11124 E. Prospect Point Drive, Scottsdale
- Cook not washing hands properly
- Chicken and onions kept past discard date
- Leafy greens and tomatoes not stored at proper temperature
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Burger King - 5841 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale
Hampton Inn and Suites - 2000 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear
Charleston’s Restaurant - 1623 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa
Flower Child - 100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
McDonald’s - 1785 E. University Drive, Tempe
Salad N Go - 1585 N. Dysart Road, Avondale
